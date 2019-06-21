Milan "Timber" Yilit, 84, of Avella, went to join his heavenly Father on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in his home.

He was born on February 7, 1935, in Charleroi, a son of the late Milrad and Anna Kruczek Yilit.

Milan attended Cecil High School.

The owner of a dairy farm, Mr. Yilit sold farm equipment and seed in his community.

His greatest joy was spending time with friends and family.

On December 30, 1955, he married Accious Elizabeth Duke, who died on February 14, 2015.

Surviving are a son, Timothy John (Joni) Yilit, of Avella; a daughter, Debra (Ben) Evans, of Avella; a brother, George (Iva) Yilit, of Avella; a sister, Anna Seng, of Avella; seven grandchildren, Allison (Jason) Bedillion, Olivia (Will Emory) Evans, Stephanie (Ty) Staples, Robbie Glass, Timothy (Kayla) Yilit, II, Alicia (Brice) Dutton, and Jessica (Justin) Ross; 10 great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Veronica, Brittany, Kya, J.J., Nate, Cameron, Jax, Jema and Sapphire; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, Steve Yilit; two sisters, Mary Lou Skokut and Evata Yilit, and a grandson, Chad Petras.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, and from 12 to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 23, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 24, with the Rev. Dr. Stuart D. Broberg officiating.

Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Additional information and guestbook are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com.