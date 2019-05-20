Milda "Muzzy" Bernardi, 86, of McDonald, Cecil Township, passed away peacefully at 4:12 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 23, 1933, in Muse, a daughter of the late Rodolfo DeGenova and Amelia DelVecchio DeGenova Lucrezi.

Milda lived her entire life in the Muse and Cecil Township areas, where she was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Muse and Christian Mothers.

She was a 1952 graduate of Cecil High School. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Superior Valve Corp. for 25 years and was a homemaker.

Muzzy was a member of the Independent Women of the Muse Independent Club, where she had served as president and treasurer, and the Muse Senior Citizens.

On July 3, 1954, she married Victor Bernardi Sr., her devoted husband 64 years, who survives.

Also left behind to cherish her memory are her beloved children, William Bernardi, Victor "Pudgy" Bernardi and wife Sallie and Tracey M. Osella and husband James, all of Cecil Township; four grandchildren, Crystal, Brittnie (Angelo) Sanpietro, Victoria and Dustin; a great-granddaughter, Aaliyah; three sisters, Rose (Raymond) Roman of Muse, Valia (Chuck) Devitis of Palm Springs, Calif., and Katherine (Daniel) Lemon of Muse; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her stepfather, Alfredo Lucrezi, and two brothers, Gugliamo DeGenova, who died in his youth, and Frank "Little Boy" DeGenova, who passed away January 16, 2018.

Friends and family are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., where departing prayers will be recited at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday May 22. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Muse, with entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Peters Township.

