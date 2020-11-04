1/1
Mildred Frances Ivery
Mildred Frances Ivery, 88, of Washington, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, in her home.

Born July 4, 1932, in Washington, she was a daughter of the late Catherine Gross Patterson and raised by the late Louis and Romaine Gross Dillard.

Mrs. Ivery was a graduate of Washington High School.

Mildred had worked at Brockway Glass and McGraw Edison and had been an administrator at the Washington County Courthouse.

She was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church, where she had been the church historian, secretary and building fund treasurer.

Mildred was a founding member of IOTA Club, and a member of the executive committee of the Washington chapter of the NAACP.

An avid reader, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles.

On June 22, 1957, she married Carl M. Ivery, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Carla E. Ivery of Washington and Dr. Jan M. Ivery of Atlanta, Ga.; two brothers, Raymond (Margaret) Gross of Richmond, Va., and Darwin (Esther) Barnes of Washington; a granddaughter, Christine Ivery of Washington; a great-granddaughter, Simone Ivery of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Ed Gross, Ernie Barnes and Louis Brown "Tubby" Dillard Jr.; and a sister, Frances Matilta Dillard Gatling.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to John Wesley United Methodist Church or Gateway Hospice.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 4, 2020.
