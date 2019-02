Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Hickman Pierce.

Mildred Hickman Pierce, 88, of Waynesburg, formerly of Mt. Morris, died at 12:33 p.m., Monday, February 25, 2019 in the Evergreen Personal Care in Waynesburg.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Mt. Morris. A complete obituary and arrangements will appear in a later edition.