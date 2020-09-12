Mildred Jane Posega Sivavec, 88, of Canonsburg, peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, September 9, 2020, with her sons, Larry and Donald, and daughter Carol Bookmiller by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Robert Sivavec in 2007.

Mildred often spoke fondly of her childhood in Strabane spent with her loving parents, the late Paul and Theresa Posega; her two brothers, Robert (Sherri) and the late Paul Jr. (the late Barbara); and her extended family, the Martincics. Mildred moved to North Strabane after she was married to Tony in St. Patrick's Church in 1953.

Mildred was a graduate of Canonsburg High School Class of 1949 and Robert Morris Business College. During her career she was employed as a secretary by the Canon-McMillan School District and then worked as a medical assistant for doctors Anthony S. Galletta, David C.

Mildred was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Canonsburg, Slovene National Benefit Society Lodge 138 of Strabane, and the local and national Association of Medical Assistants. She was a volunteer at Canonsburg Hospital and for the Neurofibromatosis Clinic Association.

Mildred was the doting grandmother of Kelly Schmidt (Kevin) and the late Amy Bookmiller. Recently, Mildred became the great-grandmother of beloved Amber Mae. Mildred also enjoyed being Aunt Mildred to her 20 accomplished nephews and nieces and their families. She was the sister-in-law of Bernard (Dorothy) Sivavec, the late Henry (Cathy) Sivavec and the late Mary (the late Anton) Leban. She cherished her family and her friendships with childhood companions, neighbors and medical office friends.

Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, will host a viewing from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 14. A private funeral will be held Tuesday, September 15.

View and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.