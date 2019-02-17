Mildred Pearl Gehrke, 79, of Meadowlands, died on Friday, February 15, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born on July 5, 1939, in Penn, a daughter of the late Paul and Edna Heminger Brant.

Mildred was a social butterfly, who loved being around people, and taking long walks.

On October 27, 1956, she married Paul William Gehrke, who died on August 2, 2013.

Surviving are a son, William Paul (Sharon) Gehrke, of Canonsburg; a daughter, Patricia Gehrke, of Meadowlands; two brothers, Raymond Brant, of Penn, and Elmer (Diane) Brant, of Harrison City; a grandson, Timothy (Aleea) Gehrke, of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four brothers, Paul, George, Charles and Gerald Brant; and two sisters, Sarah Parsons and Nancy Bozich.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 18, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, February 19.

Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

