Mildred T. Malinak Kubacki, 96, of Canonsburg, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born April 1, 1923, she was a daughter of the late John and Catherine Krempel Malinak.

She was married February 26, 1943, to the late Sylvester J. "Matt" Kubacki, who passed away April 22, 1980.

She was the loving mother of Sylvester "Skip" (Betsy) Kubacki and Regina (Joe) Kubovic; cherished grandmother of Kristie Jo Kubovic, Dorothea (Brian) Rueger, Matthew (Michaela) Kubacki and Andrew (Ayla) Kubacki; and great-grandmother of Nolan and Grant Rueger, and Jackson and Juliette Kubacki.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, John, Michael, Pete, George and Andrew Malinak, Mary Kubacki, Margaret Alteria, Ann Duke, Josephine Alderson and Catherine Shinshasky. Mildred was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She was a longtime member of St. Patrick Church, a member of Christian Mothers and Chartiers Senior Citizens.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, November 11, at St. Patrick Church, Canonsburg.

Memorials may be made to Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, 3251 NE 180th Avenue, Williston, FL 32696.

