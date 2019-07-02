Milton F. "Rusty" Jeffers Jr., 70, of Houston, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

He was born April 26, 1949, in Washington, a son of the late Milton F. Jeffers Sr. and Josephine Mull Jeffers.

Rusty was a 1967 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and a U.S. Air Force veteran, where he was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif.

After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he worked at Dynamet in Arden from 1972 until his retirement.

He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Houston, American Legion Post 902 in Houston, Canonsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191, Bears Club in Meadow Lands and Steelworkers Union 14693, where he was head trustee since 2010.

On May 5, 1993, he married Janet Lee Beckinger, who died February 21, 2010.

Surviving are a daughter, Jami L. Craig of Houston; three grandchildren, Conner Craig of Chesapeake, Va., Casey Craig of Canton, Ohio, and Carson Craig of Houston; and his companion, Carol Norris.

Deceased are two sons, Scott Jeffers and Cody Jeffers.

A memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of a memorial service, Friday, July 5, in Houston United Presbyterian Church, 102 North Main Street, Houston, PA 15342, with the Rev. Mary Kay Glunt officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the church by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191. Burial will be held at a later date in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.