Miriam M. Thomas, formerly of Scenery Hill, left her earthly home Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She passed away after a short illness at St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She resided the last five years at Lighthouse Pointe in Fox Chapel.

She was born August 30, 1925, in Scenery Hill, the only child of the late Drexel and Esther Nicholls Miller.

Miriam was a 1943 graduate of Ellsworth High School.

In 1944, Miriam went to Washington, D.C., to do her part for the war effort, working for the FBI's finger printing department.

On March 8, 1945, she married Robert W. Thomas in Montgomery, Ala. They were happily married for 58 years, until his passing September 8, 2003.

Miriam was the oldest and longest living member of the Scenery Hill United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities through the years. She served as United Methodist Women's president and taught Sunday school and vacation bible school. She was also lay leader, historian, conference represent and sang in the choir.

She served on the North Bethlehem Township Board of Elections for many years.

All of her life, Miriam was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Miriam was the last living member of her generation of the Miller family.

She is survived by a daughter, Darla Wiley (Dave) of Longmont, Colo.; a son, Dr. Robert Thomas (Karen) of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, William T. Antonio, Melanie Greco (William), Kara Castagnoli (John), Patrick Wiley (Dawn), Anne Thomas and Emily Thomas; six great-grandchildren; five nieces; and a son-in-law, William J. Antonio of Washington.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela J. Antonio, who died October 30, 2003.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, in Scenery Hill United Methodist Church, with the Rev. William Mock officiating. Interment will follow in Scenery Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scenery Hill United Methodist Church, 856 Spring Valley Road, Scenery Hill, PA 15360, or Concordia Hospice of Washington (Donnell House), 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.