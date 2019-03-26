Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Misty Sue Hewitt.

Misty Sue Hewitt, 36, of Washington, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in her home.

She was born September 2, 1982, in Washington, a daughter of Joseph Hewitt and Cindy Kelley. She attended Washington High School and later graduated from Jefferson Morgan High School in 2000.

She went on to work in the healthcare industry as a certified nursing assistant.

Misty loved her cats Whisper Lee and Snoopy dearly and enjoyed the outdoors.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her longtime companion Steven J. Bodnar; stepsister Delaina Hewitt; as well as several aunts and uncles.

Deceased are a son, Jayden Daniel Kaine Cunningham, as well as her grandparents, Joseph B. and Velma J. Hewitt and John R. and Laura J. Kelley.

Arrangements are private with services held at the convenience of the family.