Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Misty Sue Hewitt.

Misty Sue Hewitt, 36, of Washington, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in her home.

She was born September 2, 1982, in Washington, a daughter of Joseph Hewitt and Cindy Kelley. She attended Washington High School and later graduated from Jefferson Morgan High School in 2000.

A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in Friendship Community Church, 1090 Weirich Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.