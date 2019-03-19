Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mitchell J. Savich.

Mitchell J. Savich, 70, of Monongahela, died Sunday, March 17, 2019 in the Haven Crest Nursing Center, Monongahela.

He was born December 23, 1948 in North Charleroi, the son of Mitchell J. and Elizabeth Nagy Savich.

Since 1997, Mitchell was a resident of Lifesteps Inc., first in Washington and then moved to Monongahela in 2009. Mitchell was a very affectionate man, he loved coffee, taking rides in the van, sitting on the yard swing, rocking in the rocking chair, going to amusement parks and riding the roller coasters. He especially liked holding hands with his friends and the staff. His best friend was Bill, whom he met when he moved to Monongahela and Omar, who always gave Mitchell a kiss on the head. Everyone always enjoyed Mitchell's belly laughs. He will truly be missed by the staff and all of his friends at Lifesteps.

He is survived by two sisters, Mary Blazevich of Charleroi, Nancy Hutchinson of West Middletown; brother, Peter Savich of Washington.

Friends will be received 11 to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, in the Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday with the Rev. Diane Hobson officiating. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com