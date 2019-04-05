Dr. Mona Marie Counts, PHD, CRNP, FNAP, FAANP, FAAN, 77, of Rices Landing, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Mona lived life to its fullest! Recognized by many as the "Mother of Nurse Practitioners," she was a very strong advocate for women's education and advancement. Traveling the world over and touching far more lives than even she realized, her positive impact will live on in the hearts of many. This obituary, as many would agree, will never do justice in acknowledging all of her achievements and accomplishments.

Dr. Counts was the second person in all of the nation to achieve nurse practitioner status and served as the president of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She also started the first nonprofit nurse practitioner run family practice clinic in the United States. Through this clinic she educated countless nurse practitioners and residents. Her sustained efforts to establish full practice authority for nurse practitioners by lobbying and testifying at the state and national levels earned her a prominent voice in health care policy making decisions. She was awarded the endowed Eberly Chair at Penn State University and served as director of the Nurse Practitioner Program there. Unable to settle down, she failed retirement several times by opening a "back porch" practice, volunteering as the Telemedicine provider at free-clinics in Altoona and Connellsville, and continuing to serve on the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners Certification Board up until the time of her death. She was also exceptionally proud of earning her Master Gardeners Certification, as well as her pilot's license and board member of SOAR and the list goes on and on.

She is survived by her husband, JD Yellets; daughter, Joy D. Nugent and son-in-law Courtney Nugent; son Daniel Yellets; grandson Grant E. Nugent; as well as her cherished foster children. (You know who you are!)

The certified nursing assistant's and staff of Amedisys Hospice provided loving care and invaluable guidance.

Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Saturday, April 13, in St. Marcellus Roman Catholic Church, 1340 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, with Father Albin C. McGinnis officiating. Immediately following the Mass, a celebration of life to be held at The Olde Station Inn Bar & Grill, 1611 Mt. Morris Road, Waynesburg, PA 15344.

In lieu of flowers, Mona requested Mass cards be filled out in her remembrance with donations to support charitable works in her name.

Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

