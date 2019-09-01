Monroe Ann Frazee, aged one day and twenty-three hours, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, with her loving parents by her side.

She was born Thursday, August 15, 2019, at only 24 weeks to Ryan and Monica Frazee, of Prosperity. One of three precious triplets, Monroe was the beloved sister of Rylin Lee (who passed away August 16, 2019) and Jaycee Rae Frazee.

Surviving, in addition to her parents and sister Jaycee Rae, are her loving grandparents, Jim and Lori Miller of Washington; as well as three uncles, Shawn (Kelly) Miller, Wesley (Brandi) Frazee and Brandon (Tiffany) Frazee, all of Washington.

She is also survived by five cousins, Makenna Frazee, Claire Frazee, Christopher Furbee, Kenzi Miller and James Colton "Colt" Miller.

Deceased are her sister, Rylin Lee Frazee, and late grandparents, Howard B. (Jim) and Marcia Frazee of Lone Pine.

Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family.

