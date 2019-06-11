Morris Frederick "Fred" Loughner, 82, of Richeyville, passed away in his home Sunday, June 9, 2019, following a brief, yet valiant battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side.

He was born October 2, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of Mary and Steve Zavalydriga.

He was a proud graduate of Centerville High School's class of 1955. During high school, he was a standout basketball player; even 40 years later, he could sink a three-pointer better than athletes half his age.

Motivated by his impressive work ethic, he held various positions throughout his life. At times even holding two jobs at the same time. He was employed by Baker Chemical in New Jersey. He then moved to Ohio and began working as a foreman at Ford Motor Co. Eager to make it back to the area he loved, he returned to Richeyville in 1972. Until his retirement, he was employed by Birmingham Bolt Factory in Marianna.

Unable to curb his strong work ethic, it was then he started his leather tooling business, The Leather Stop, in Beallsville. Always an entrepreneur, he then created with his wife, Barbara, their next business venture, Eagle Shirt Company. Together, they had a store in the Laurel Mall and traveled together, selling their merchandise at events throughout the Midwest and the East Coast. During all of these occupations, he also specialized in carpentry, but really he was a jack of all trades and he mastered them all.

On January 21, 1984, he married his soulmate, Barbara Tenney Loughner, who survives.

After finally deciding to "really" retire, his hobbies included gardening, collecting gas station memorabilia and serving as his great-granddaughters' personal breakfast chef every morning before school.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lillian "Laye" Gill; and his brother, Russell R. Loughner, who lost his life while courageously fighting for this country during World War II.

In addition to his loving wife, left to cherish his memory and remember his unconditional love and unmatched strength are his children, Russell Loughner (Donna) of Brinklow, Md., Dara Jones (Gregg) of Annapolis, Md., Kristi Cola (Tony) of Potomac, Md., and Dylan Lamp (Molly) of Richeyville; grandchildren Oleg, Kayla and Kyle Loughner, Nastia and Parker Jones, Sami, Allie and AJ Cola and Keira, Kalli and Kohen Frederick Lamp. Also grieving this incredible loss is his four-legged companion, Sissy.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, with Pastor Ed Pope officiating. Interment will follow in Taylor Cemetery.

