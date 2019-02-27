Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel A. Spencer.

Muriel A. Spencer, 86, of Finleyville, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, in her home.

She was born October 26, 1932, in Venetia, a daughter of Edward and Elizabeth Robson Sopko.

Mrs. Spencer was a homemaker and member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville and the Ladies of Charity of St. Francis.

Surviving are son Raymond A. Spencer (Albert) of Longview, Texas; two daughters, Linda Adams (Dennis) of Douglassville and Debra Newman (Doug) of Finleyville; three sisters, Margaret Jones of Wellington, Ohio, Florence Pepe of Temecula, Calif. and Shirley Pinchok of Finleyville; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ryan), Douglas and Deanna; great-grandson Reece; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are husband Raymond E. Spencer, who died in January of 2013, three brothers and three sisters.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, in St. Francis Church, Finleyville. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mrs. Spencer's great-nephew care of Gage Peters Cancer Fund, 7082 Beverly Road, Finleyville, PA 15332.

