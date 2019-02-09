Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra Rankin.

Myra Rankin, 75, of Washington, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.

She was born December 27, 1943, a daughter of the late Leroy and Carrie Merchant.

Myra was retired after working 43 years as a secretary for Washington County Courts.

On August 15, 1970, she married Thomas R. "Bob" Rankin, who is deceased.

Myra enjoyed reading, flowers and flower gardening.

Surviving are a son, Patrick Barnhouse of Raleigh, N.C.; and two daughters, Teri Worthington of Washington and Theresa (Donald) Cooper, also of Washington; two granddaughters, Danielle Barnhouse and Stephanie (Keith) Portante, both of North Carolina; a brother, Jay (Sylvia) Merchant of Virginia; a sister, Joan (Eddie) Despeaux of Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, 724-663-7373, www.youngfhinc.com.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 11, in the funeral home. Interment to follow in Prosperity Cemetery.