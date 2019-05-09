Myrtle Edith Campbell, 64, of Canonsburg, died at 1:20 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, in TownView Health & Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

She was born September 28, 1954, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Cleveland Campbell.

Miss Campbell was a homemaker and had been employed as a barmaid at Canon Lodge for many years. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She also was an avid bell collector and enjoyed doing crafts, watching cooking shows and, most of all, spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren.

Surviving are her three daughters, Deidra (Robert) Meyers of Richeyville and Mary (Brandon) Grigsby and Gerrie (Mick) Campbell of Canonsburg; two brothers, Michael Campbell of Canonsburg and James "Pee Wee" (Patti) Campbell of Canonsburg; a sister, Sandra (James) Justice of Canonsburg; and four grandchildren, Zachary Hauger, Kiah Hauger and Shayla Hauger, all of Richeyville, and Brandon Grigsby.

Miss Campbell was preceded in death by one sister, Denise James.

Arrangements are being handled by Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at E. Katherine Avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be private. A service will be held at a later date to be determined.

