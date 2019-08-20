Myrtle Nishnick Evans, 77, of Washington, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Washington Health System.

She was born July 29, 1942, in Cokeburg, a daughter of the late Frank and Ollie Rose Nishnick.

She was a 1960 graduate of Ellsworth High School.

Mrs. Evans was employed in Customer Service and as Marketing Manager by Washington Penn Plastics for over 25 years.

On August 30, 1997, she married Anderson Evans who survives.

Myrtle had a strong passion for family and also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Surviving are a son, Dr. Richard Guthrie Jr. (Kiran) of Phoenix, Ariz.; a daughter, Erika Guthrie Schaltenbrand (Dale) of Glenshaw; three grandchildren, Rajan and Shalin Guthrie and Joey Schaltenbrand; several nieces and nephews; and several step-grandchildren.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are four brothers, Austin, Howard and Stanley Wilson and Truman Nishnick; and three sisters, Frances Wilson, Mary Grimes and Margaret Wilks.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, with Pastor Jonathan Lingenhoel officiating. Interment will follow in Scenery Hill Cemetery.

Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.