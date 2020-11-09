Nanciann Gashel, 87, passed away peacefully, Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, at the Donnell House, in Washington, after several months of health issues.

She was born November 14, 1932, in Washington, a daughter of the late Charles and Hazel Mullen Bauman.

She married Harold "Ray" Gashel on July 5, 1957, a happy marriage of 63 years.

Nanciann is survived by her husband, Harold, son David, daughter-in-law Joyce, her grandchildren, Lauren and Bryon Beach and Chelsea Dubelle, and her great-grandsons, Sawyer and Silas Beach.

Born and raised in Washington, she graduated from Washington High School in 1951. A long time member of Sacred Heart Church in Claysville, she enjoyed going to dances at various places, and travelled extensively, both domestic and abroad.

Nanciann also helped in the family business (Lee Gashel and Son's Meats) by preparing various selections.

Due to state-mandated Covid-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., Washington.

Additional information, and online guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.