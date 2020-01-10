Nancy A. Marquer Mele, 66, of Eighty Four, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the loving daughter of the late August Marquer and Edith Shadler, and sister to Carol Rumberger and the late Yvonne Zanos.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Frank A. Mele. Nancy will be forever remembered by her children, Terri Mele-Albarano, Christy Mele and Anthony Mele; and her grandchildren, Corryn Albarano and Stella Spiegel.

Nancy graduated from Canon-McMillan High School and earned a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College in Philadelphia. Nancy enjoyed a long career as a florist in which she enjoyed working both with flowers and customers.

Nancy enjoyed hiking, travel, nature and the arts. She will be remembered for her charm, wit and kindness.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauer, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-941-3211, where family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at the funeral home.

