Nancy A. Picio, 78, of Pancake (Washington), went to be with her Lord Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at McMurray Hills Manor, and was surrounded by her loving family. She had also been in care with Gateway Hospice. She was born January 17, 1941, in Washington, a daughter of the late S. Reed Haney Sr. and Agnes Haney of Pancake.

On June 13, 1964, she married Jack L. Picio and they recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. Born three days apart, they met in the nursery at Washington Hospital and it was love at first sight!

Mrs. Picio was a 1958 graduate of Trinity High School and attended Waynesburg College. She retired from the Trinity Area School District in 2007 after 35 years of service.

She was an active volunteer with Citizen's Library, and a member of both the Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters at Immaculate Conception Church. Nancy also treasured her friends known as the "Pancake Girls," and her classmates and colleagues from the Trinity Area School District.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two adored and adoring daughters, who lovingly cared for her, Kristy Lee (Robert) Volz of Marianna and Susan Marie Patz of Washington. She held her five grandchildren especially close to her heart. She spoiled them all equally and Deanna Volz, Caleb Patz, Rebecca Volz, Elizabeth Volz and Katie Patz will miss her sweet, funny and loving spirit. Also surviving is a sister, Rebecca (William) Hixenbaugh of Scenery Hill.

She was preceded in death by her brother, S. Reed Haney Jr. His wife, Betty Haney of Pancake, survives.

She will also be missed by several nieces and nephews, as well as her sister-in-law, Carole Taylor (James) Benedict. She leaves behind many friends. Nancy considered strangers as friends she had not yet met.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. The Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters will recite the Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 16, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 119 W. Chestnut Street, Washington, with the Rev. George Chortos as celebrant. Entombment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Notre Dame Mausoleum.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Christian Mothers or the Catholic Daughters of Immaculate Conception Church.

