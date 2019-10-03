Nancy I. Sobolewski, 95, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

She was born June 8, 1924 in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Phillip and Rose Molinaro Imperatore.

Nancy lived most of her life in Canonsburg where she was a lifetime member of the former St. Genevieve Roman Catholic Church and St. Patrick Parish. She was a graduate of Canonsburg High School.

She was married to Alfred J. "Poop" Sobolewski who passed away April 18, 2003. Left behind to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Nancy "Cissy" Moninger and her husband Donald of Canonsburg and John A. Sobolewski and his wife Ria of North Olmsted, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jason (Kristall) Moninger, Amy (Robert) Steele and Johnny (Nicolette) Sobolewski; great-grandchildren, John Wayne "JW", Madison and Charlie Steele; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was the last of her immediate family. Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are her sister, Theresa Broglia; and brothers, Frank Imperatore and Joseph P. Imperatore, and a brother who died in infancy.

To honor Mrs. Sobolewski's request, there will no public visitation or services. Private interment will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery, Canonsburg. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 745-745-8120. To view or extend condolences, please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.