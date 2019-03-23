Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Jane Lawson.

Nancy Jane Lawson, 64, of Washington, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital.

She was born October 6, 1954, in Friendsville, Md., a daughter of Marlin Lawson, and the late Lena Spaw Lawson.

A graduate of Northern High School, in Maryland, she went on to receive her Associate's degree at Penn Commercial Business/Technical School.

Nancy's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also loved cooking and gardening.

Surviving are her significant other, Michael Lombardo of Washington; three children, Tammy (Dave) Zink of Parker, Colo., Jeremy M. (Carrie) Richter of Washington and Eric (Jeanette) Richter of Meyersdale; three siblings, Sherry (Gene Allen) Fike, Mark Lawson and Mike Lawson, all of Friendsville, Md.; and five grandchildren, Alena Zink, Sophia Zink, Ava Richter, Tyler Richter and Logan Richter.

All services were private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty-Four, PA 15330.

