Nancy Jean Lewis, 93, of California, formerly of Fredericktown, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, in her home.

She was born June 3, 1926, in Fredericktown, a daughter of the late Freemont and Wanita Rood Ewart.

Mrs. Lewis was a graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School and attended Waynesburg College.

A homemaker, Nancy was previously a teacher at Head Start and manager of the Fredericktown Laundromat.

Mrs. Lewis was a member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church and the Rices Landing American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed reading, bingo, going to the casino and baking bread.

On September 26, 1948, she married Samuel Colin Lewis, who died November 12, 1987.

Surviving are eight children, Chief U.S. Navy, retired, Coleen Lee of Columbia, S.C., Karen Smith (Mike) of Lexington, S.C., Chief Master Sergeant U.S. Air Force, retired, Barry Lewis (Debi) of Avondale, Ariz., Claudia Palacios (Mark) of Houston, Texas, Joan Caputo (Joe) of Richeyville, Samuel C. Lewis (Michelle) of Uniontown, Mark Lewis (Linda) of Bedford N.H. and Kathy Lewis of Houston, Texas; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Shaw of Lanham, Md. and Jack Ewart (Pat); three sisters, Patti Maxwell of Hanover, Marion Tootsey of Frederick, Md. and Joan Lesnick; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are three brothers, Paul Ewart, John Shaw and George Shaw; one grandson, Jeremy Bernacki.

Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of services, Monday, December 30, in the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, with Pastor Dave McElroy officiating. Interment will follow in Fredericktown Cemetery. Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.