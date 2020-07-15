Nancy L. Beaver Myers, 73, of Monongahela, died Monday evening, July 13, 2020, in Southmont Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was a member of the Nottingham Christian Center, Eighty Four, and enjoyed line dancing.

Surviving are her husband, Richard L. Myers; three children, Todd Myers (Jennifer) of Monongahela, Melissa Meek of Bentleyville and Rebecca Zimmerman of Monongahela; and four grandchildren.

Deceased are her parents, Paul Beaver and Margaret "Peg" McNary Beaver; and a sister, Ida Mae Beaver.

Family and friends are required to wear a mask or facial covering in the funeral home.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:45 p.m., where a service will follow at 8 p.m., Thursday, July 16, in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255. Pastor Bill Lusk will officiate.

Private burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Ginger Hill.

