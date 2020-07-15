1/1
Nancy L. Beaver Myers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy L. Beaver Myers, 73, of Monongahela, died Monday evening, July 13, 2020, in Southmont Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

She was a member of the Nottingham Christian Center, Eighty Four, and enjoyed line dancing.

Surviving are her husband, Richard L. Myers; three children, Todd Myers (Jennifer) of Monongahela, Melissa Meek of Bentleyville and Rebecca Zimmerman of Monongahela; and four grandchildren.

Deceased are her parents, Paul Beaver and Margaret "Peg" McNary Beaver; and a sister, Ida Mae Beaver.

Family and friends are required to wear a mask or facial covering in the funeral home.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:45 p.m., where a service will follow at 8 p.m., Thursday, July 16, in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255. Pastor Bill Lusk will officiate.

Private burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Ginger Hill.

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved