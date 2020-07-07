Nancy L. Johnston, 84, of Amity passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born on August 25, 1935 in Philippi, West Virginia (Barbour County) the daughter of the late Carlos W. "Sweetie" and Ruth A. Barton Everson.

Mrs. Johnston was employed by Washington Hospital for over 20 years in the purchasing department as a storeroom clerk from where she retired. She was also E.M.T. certified.

She was a great mother and Nana and was a "doctor to her kids". Mrs. Johnston was proud to be a hillbilly and a coal miner's daughter.

Her husband, Bob was her soulmate and she loved him very much and he loved her with all his heart and felt she was perfect. Their marriage was one of love, respect and fun. They loved teasing each other. Mrs. Johnston had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to play the lotto, entering contests, Publishers Clearing House, loved to shop, read, do word search puzzles and watch detective shows. Her favorite detective shows were Law and Order and N.C.I.S. She was a wonderful cook and was known for her bacon gravy which was a favorite among her children and a Christmas morning tradition. Mrs. Johnston loved Christmas and enjoyed when the whole family could get together. Family was everything to her. She loved giving treats to her daughter's dog, "Ralphie" who she had a special bond with. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

On March 26, 1955 she married Robert G. Johnston, who survives. The couple were married in New Eagle, PA by Robert's grandfather, Rev. Paul Andre. It was a family joke that she claimed to be married on March 26 but Robert claimed to be married on March 27 because the marriage certificate had the wrong date on it. They had recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Robert G. (Andrea) Johnston Jr. of Eighty Four and Donald "Duck" (Diana) Johnston of Wexford; two daughters, Vicki Stechly of Amity and Lisa (Darren) Chipps of McDonald; ten grandchildren, Ian (Erin Stafford) Johnston, Major Cassandra (David) Cowher, Colin (Lexus) Johnston, Justin (Sara) Stechly, Jesse (Sara Szymanski) Stechly, Sarah (Tyler Gallo) Johnston, Scott Johnston, Alaina Johnston, Easton Chipps and Kylie Chipps; eight great-grandchildren, Daniel Cowher, Rebecca Cowher, Jacob Cowher, Koy Johnston, Kowen Johnston, Jovie Stechly, Ziva Stechly and Luca Stechly. The family would like to personally express their gratitude to Jayden Chase for the special care that she gave to Nancy.

In addition to her mother and father, Mrs. Johnston was preceded in death by a brother, Tex Everson and two brothers that died in infancy; two sisters, Wanda Hartley and Shirley Everson; and a son-in- law, David J. Stechly.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson at East Katherine Ave., Washington, S. Timothy Warco, Supervisor/Director, Susan Falvo Warco, Director, S. Timothy Warco II, Director. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

In the continued interest of public health and safety, all guests attending the visitation and funeral service will be asked to wear a facial covering and to practice social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Olivia Scott Foundation at www.wccf.net/for-donors/list-of-funds/olivia-scott-scholarship-fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com