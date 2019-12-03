Nancy L. Kearney, 82, of Washington, formerly of Prosperity, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, December 1, 2019, in Presbyterian SeniorCare, Southminster Place, after a brief illness.

She was born February 16, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a daughter of the late Buryl Wood Welsh and Carl E. Welsh. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids in 1955.

On May 6, 1956, she married Richard "Dick" Kearney from Osceola, Iowa. She and her late husband owned and operated Dick Kearney Farm & Stables in Prosperity.

Mrs. Kearney was a member of the Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church in Prosperity and sang in its choir for many years. She also attended The Church of the Covenant in Washington.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and pets on their Saddlebred horse farm. She also loved to travel with her family. Gardening of all types, riding horses, swimming, singing, feeding and bird watching were among her favorite hobbies. For her, though, there was no greater joy than the company of her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Rick (Sherry) Kearney of Amity, Deborah (John) Songer of Whittier, N.C., and Roger Kearney of Houston; seven grandchildren, Megan (Chas) Ruszczyk, Jacqueline (James) Porter, Amy (Josh) Craddock, Scott (Maggie) Songer, Ross (Shealynn) Kearney, Sam Kearney, Kaylyn Kearney; three great-grandchildren, Michael, Ella and Juliette Porter; and a brother, Perry Welsh of Florida.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a sister, Barbara Joan Wood; and her husband, Richard Franklin Kearney, who passed December 7, 2015.

Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, December 4, in William G. Neal Funeral Home, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Stuart Broberg officiating. Burial will be private in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to Southminster Place, Presbyterian Senior Care, 880 South Main Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.