Nancy L. Powell, 69, of Houston, passed away on August 29, 2020, following a battle with cancer.

She was born on April 8, 1951, in Washington, a daughter of the late William and Barbara Simpson Snarey.

Mrs. Powell was a 1969 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and a proud member of the band. In 1970, she graduated from the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy.

She had worked as a cosmetologist at Athena's and Troutman's Beauty Salons. She was hired by ADP as a payroll clerk and spent 25 years working her way up to group leader but had to leave to take care of her husband who suffered with Alzheimer's.

Mrs. Powell was a member of Holy Rosary Church of St. Oscar Romero Parish where she taught CCD for many years.

On October 17, 1970, she married Gary T. Powell, who died September 2, 2017, after 47 years of marriage.

Surviving are two children, Brandon J. Powell and Laura Oliverio (George) of Houston; five grandchildren, Connor, Brayden and Landen Oliverio, and Abbigail and Audrey Powell; a brother, David Snarey of Washington; several aunts; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Her most treasured times were when she attended her grandchildren's sporting events or concerts.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 1, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Due to present restrictions and safeguards, Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be private.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.