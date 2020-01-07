Nancy L. Ward, 81, of Houston, died Monday, January 6, 2020, in McMurray Hills Manor, surrounded by her family.

She was born September 9, 1938, in Washington, a daughter of James and Jennie Marra Powell.

Mrs. Ward was a 1958 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School, where she was the second ever Homecoming Queen in 1957.

Nancy was a longtime member of First United Presbyterian Church in Houston, where she had served on the Christmas Decorating Committee, cooked food for the Pumpkin Festival, helped with the planning of mercy meals, served as a Meals on Wheels volunteer and served as a deacon.

She had worked with Debbie Falcione in her hair salon and DLF Designs.

Nancy was a homemaker who loved Italian cooking and beautifully decorating her home for the holidays so that she could always entertain friends and family.

Mrs. Ward was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, who helped raise money for local charities, and the Women's Bowling League at West Pike Bowl.

She was an active member of the community, serving on the Houston Centennial Committee, whose members formed the Houston Beautification Committee that was instrumental in the Houston Gazebo and the Welcome sign.

On June 3, 1961, she married the love of her life, Robert J. Ward, and together the enjoyed car rides, dancing, concerts and entertaining, especially the Steelers parties in the 1970s.

Her grandchildren were everything to her. Nancy enjoyed trips to Boston to spend time with her grandson, Nick, celebrating his birthdays and watching him play soccer.

She thought her granddaughter, Camerin, was the most beautiful girl in the world, she was so proud of all of her accomplishments, especially her college graduation. She loved watching her as a charette, spending time baking, swinging on the porch swing and going to the casino. Many younger years were spent reading to Camerin, playing dress up, brushing hair, singing songs and playing with ponies. Camerin gets her fashion flair from "Fancy Nancy."

Nancy was Robbie's biggest fan, she never missed an opportunity to attend any of his many sporting events, but especially his football games. She was so proud of him. Many summer days Nancy spent time watching Robbie play in the yard while she sat in the sunshine. She never even yelled when he broke several garage windows, birdbaths and gazing balls. However, she would like Robbie to get a haircut!

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Jennifer Scarci (Joseph A.) of Powell, Ohio; a son, Robert J. Ward II (Diane L.) of Houston; her three grandchildren, Nicholas J. Scarci, Camerin N. Ward and Robert J. Ward III; best friend Susan Jaap of Houston; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Peter and Louis Powell, and three sisters, Mary Jane Powell, Patricia Orr and Betty June Powell, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, January 9, in First United Presbyterian Church, 102 North Main Street, Houston, PA 15342, with the Rev. Mary Kay Glunt officiating. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.