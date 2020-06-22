Nancy Lea Sanpietro, 83, of Washington, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Premier Health Care.

She was born October 29, 1936, in Washington, a daughter of the late Ensely Kelsey and Helen Cummings Kelsey.

Nancy worked for Len's Restaurant for 25 years and Foodland for 15 years.

She loved animals, especially dogs, cooking, entertaining family and friends and traveling to Las Vegas and Hawaii. Nancy was a proud supporter of Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

She was married for 50 years to Leonard Sanpietro, who died March 3, 2009.

Surviving are two sons, Timothy E. (Judith) Livingston of Washington and Riley Livingston of Carlisle; two grandchildren, Jesse and Jered Livingston.

Deceased is a brother, James Kelsey; two sisters, Betty Felton and Beverly Gatten.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private and have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial donations can be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. (Seeing eye dogs).

Additional information and guest book are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.