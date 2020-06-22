Nancy Lea Sanpietro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Lea Sanpietro, 83, of Washington, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Premier Health Care.

She was born October 29, 1936, in Washington, a daughter of the late Ensely Kelsey and Helen Cummings Kelsey.

Nancy worked for Len's Restaurant for 25 years and Foodland for 15 years.

She loved animals, especially dogs, cooking, entertaining family and friends and traveling to Las Vegas and Hawaii. Nancy was a proud supporter of Guiding Eyes for the Blind.

She was married for 50 years to Leonard Sanpietro, who died March 3, 2009.

Surviving are two sons, Timothy E. (Judith) Livingston of Washington and Riley Livingston of Carlisle; two grandchildren, Jesse and Jered Livingston.

Deceased is a brother, James Kelsey; two sisters, Betty Felton and Beverly Gatten.

At the request of the deceased, all services are private and have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Memorial donations can be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. (Seeing eye dogs).

Additional information and guest book are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved