Nancy Lee Gray (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Nancy Lee Gray, 74, of Washington, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born September 23, 1944, in Washington, a daughter of the late Stanley Moore and Helen Bell White Morris.

Nancy attended and was recently baptized at Claysville Christian Church.

She enjoyed going to yard sales, gardening, collecting dolls and Indian memorabilia.

Nancy loved spending time with family and cooking.

In 1984, she married Mervin W. Ireland, who died in 1985.

In 1994, she married Ricky Gray, who died in 2001.

Surviving are two sons, John Bell and Vincent Bell, both of Washington; five sisters, Ruth Davis of Washington, Linda (James) Davis of Claysville, Yvonne (Robert) Fuller of Washington, Dora Morris of Washington and Wanda (John) Lycett of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased in addition to her parents are a daughter, Kathleen Lynn Bell and a brother, Richard Bell.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Monday, May 20, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 19, 2019
