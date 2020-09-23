1/
Nancy Lee Snyder Cariati
Nancy Lee Snyder Cariati, 80, of Plum, passed Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Cariati; loving mother of John (Buffy) Cariati and Linda (William) Fedel; grandmother of Nicholas and Brody Cariati and Thomas Fedel; stepgrandmother of Raven (Justin) Chandler and Caitlin Powers (Colby Wedgeworth); stepgreat-grandmother to Revan Wedgeworth; sister of Nelson (Janet) Snyder; sister-in-law of Carole Cariati; also survived by a niece, nephews, and dear childhood friend Marilee (Jerry) Sabo.

She was preceded in death by nephew Bryan Snyder.

Friends will be received at 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, followed by a blessing service at noon in Soxman Funeral Homes, Ltd., Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
