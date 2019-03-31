Nancy Loar Tonies, born October 7, 1951, died unexpectedly Monday, March 25, 2019.

She was born and raised in Washington. Her parents were Pauline and Bill Loar.

She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School, Class of 1969. She also graduated from West Liberty College in 1972.

She worked for Penn Mould Industries, where she met her husband, Gary Tonies, and they married in 1978.

They were the parents to five children: Ryan, Lauren, Michael, Justin and Christie, and they raised them and lived around the world until 1999, when they settled in Appleton, Wis.

Locally, Nancy is survived by sisters Dr. Linda Loar (Michael) and Marsha Williams, and brother Billy Loar (Cassie). She had seven grandchildren. Her nieces and nephews are: Kelly, Adam, Nicole and Jacob Williams, Vanessa, Mallory, Amber and Ricky Loar; great-nephew Aiden Williams; and great-nieces Paige Williams, Palmina "Polly" Wigglesworth and Luna Manfredi. She is survived by local cousins Kathy Flynn Welsh, Mickey Flynn and Lou and Pat Gadani.

Services will be held in Appleton.