Nancy Louise Gratz, 83, of Washington, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born February 5, 1936, in Washington, a daughter of the late Charles A. Ranegar and Louise Marrabell Ranegar.

A graduate of Washington High School, Nancy was a homemaker and lived her entire life in Washington.

She enjoyed bingo, cooking, camping and going to the casino and flea markets in Lancaster.

On November 27, 1953, she married Clyde "Sonny" Gratz, who died September 1, 2000.

Surviving are a son, Charles (Trudy) Gratz of Wheeling, W.Va.; a brother, Charles (Alice) Ranegar of Washington; a sister-in-law, Margaret Ranegar; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, Lloyd Ranegar.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services.

