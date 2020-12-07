Nancy Louise Wright, 80, of Claysville, died Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born September 6, 1940, in Mt. Washington, a daughter of Arthur G. and Eleanor Barker Snyder.

Nancy was a graduate of Peters Township High School. She was a homemaker and a lifetime member of Weight Watchers (30 years). She believed in living a healthy lifestyle and enjoyed exercise, walking, and spending time with her friends and family.

Surviving to cherish her memory are son Bill (Brenda) Brooks of West Alexander; two daughters, Linda (Brian) Flynn of Claysville, Eleanor (Joe) Mlecsko of Eighty Four; brothers Arthur Snyder of Virginia and Gary Snyder of North Carolina; grandchildren Valarie, Joelle, Christy, Terri, Melissa, Billy Jr., Louie, and Hannah; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

On February 2, 1974, Nancy married Valentine Grabowski, who passed away in 1984. On October 27, 1989, Nancy married James Wright, who passed away January 1, 2020.

She was predeceased by brothers Danny and Robert Snyder.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately at William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.