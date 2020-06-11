Nancy Margaret Keenan King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Margaret Keenan King, 83, of Washington, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a brief illness.

Nancy was born December 8, 1936, in Washington, to the late George and Dorothy Keenan.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Washington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, James "Jim" King.

She is survived by her children, son Jeffrey (Cathy) King of Loretto and daughter Stacy (Patrick) Rush of Avella; her grandchildren, Shannon (John) Falco, Daniel King, Michael Rush and Emily (Nicholas) Malagari; and many other friends and family.

Nancy loved to garden and was a skilled artist. She also loved baking and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m., the time of service, Friday, June 12, in First Baptist Church, Washington, with the Rev. Steve Dunlap officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church, 101 South College Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved