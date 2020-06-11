Nancy Margaret Keenan King, 83, of Washington, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a brief illness.

Nancy was born December 8, 1936, in Washington, to the late George and Dorothy Keenan.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Washington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband, James "Jim" King.

She is survived by her children, son Jeffrey (Cathy) King of Loretto and daughter Stacy (Patrick) Rush of Avella; her grandchildren, Shannon (John) Falco, Daniel King, Michael Rush and Emily (Nicholas) Malagari; and many other friends and family.

Nancy loved to garden and was a skilled artist. She also loved baking and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m., the time of service, Friday, June 12, in First Baptist Church, Washington, with the Rev. Steve Dunlap officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church, 101 South College Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

