Nancy Nimal, 78, of Washington, went home peacefully Monday, August 17, 2020, in the Emergency Department of Washington Hospital.

She was born July 9, 1942, in Cross Creek, a daughter of the late Louis and Sabina Lombardi Giacomel.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her immediate family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church of McDonald.

She loved her cat, Mr. Magoo, going to the gym, and her collection of angels and elephants.

She was a 1961 graduate of Avella High School and also a graduate of Duff's Business School.

She was employed at Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh as a nurse's aide and had also been employed as a data entry clerk at Federal Home Loan Bank.

Surviving are her children, Paul (Lisa) Nimal III and Chris Nimal. She is also survived by grandchildren Brittany of Heidelberg, Amber (and her fiance Montgomery "Monty") of Ellsworth and Paul IV of Hickory. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Nimal Jr., who passed away in 1985; and her siblings, Angelo and Louis Giacomel, and Jean Cline Diewald. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

There will be a memorial gathering from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, August 24, in Thomas-Little Funeral Home, 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Interment will immediately follow at Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Hickory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to your favorite charity or for breast cancer research.

To better ensure the safety of the family, the funeral home asks that you comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.