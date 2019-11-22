Nancy Schrock, 87, passed away at Providence Point Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was born in Forest Hills July 10, 1930.

She was the beloved wife of Carl W. Schrock for 65 wonderful years; loving mother of Sandy (Alan) Bondy of Mt. Lebanon and Thomas (Belinda) Schrock of Westfield, Vt.; dear grandmother of five, great-grandmother of nine and great-great-grandmother of one.

Over the years, one of Nancy's favorite pastimes was playing bridge with her many friends.

There will be no visitation. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Beinhauer, 724-941-3211.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Nancy's name be made to the Humane Society of Somerset County, P.O. Box 182, Somerset, PA 15501.

