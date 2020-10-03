Nancy W. Allison, of Washington, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born in Tarentum to parents Paul L. Wegner and Margaret Elliott Wegner. She grew up as part of a large, happy and loving family.

Nancy graduated from Tarentum High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. She worked as an office manager in the radiology department at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

Nancy married Dr. Stephen Allison in July, 1965, and moved to Washington when her husband began a dental practice in 1968.

Nancy was a devoted and loving mother and wife. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, golfing, walking and playing bridge.

Volunteer service was very important to Nancy. She delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, served on the Parks and Recreation Board of North Franklin Township, and served as a youth advisor for First Presbyterian Church of Washington. In addition, she held positions on the YMCA Board, the V.N.A. Board, Symphony Membership. Nancy also served on the Washington Hospital Auxiliary Board and the Washington Hospital Foundation Golf fundraising committee.

Surviving Nancy are her husband, Stephen, of 55 years; daughter Amy (Dave) Sanders, Dr. Andrew (Minna) Allison, Zack (Melissa) Allison; grandchildren Cecelia Allison, Korey Sanders, Grant Allison, Alyssa Sanders, Theodore Allison and Hope Allison; sister Jeanne (Stephen) Grubb of Charleston, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Norma Joanne (Kenneth) Norris, Martha (Edward) Ashbaugh, Barbara (Robert) Klingensmith, Wilma "Billie" Wegner; and a brother, Paul L. (Joan) Wegner Jr.

At the request of the family, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Citizens Library or Concordia Hospice of Washington.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.