1/1
Nannie Marie Banas
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nannie Marie Banas, 88, of Washington, passed away Saturday evening, November 21, 2020, in The Donnell House, Washington. She was born October 9, 1932, in Atlasburg, a daughter of the late Bruce and Nannie Drew Bonner.

A graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown, she worked at K-Mart in Washington for 10 years before working as a psychiatric aide at Mayview State Hospital for 17 years from where she retired.

She was a founding member of Atlasburg Church of the Nazarene, where she enjoyed participating in all the church activities. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and family gatherings, especially yearly family reunions.

Her husband, Steve Banas, whom she married in December of 1955, passed away January 30, 2001.

Marie is survived by her four beloved children, Stephen Charles Banas of Michigan, William Andrew Banas of North Strabane Township, Marcella Matesic and husband Joe of Cherry Valley, Susan Elizabeth Lapacik and husband Jack of Cherry Valley; eight grandchildren, Jessica Rose Kanellos, William Bradley Banas, Zach Matesic, Joe Matesic, Rachael Lakosh and husband Steve, John Lapacik, Paige Nicole Banas and Jeffrey Douglas Banas Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Leon Lakosh, Eryx Michael Kanellos and Niko William Kanellos; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are her son, Jeffrey Douglas Banas; sisters Jean Hill and husband Roy, Elsie Turvery and husband William, Patricia Janacek and husband Robert; and brothers Frank Bonner, George "Ray" Bonner and William Bonner.

To honor Mrs. Banas' wishes, services officiated by her nephew, the Rev. Earl David Webster Sr., and interment in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory, will be held privately for immediate family under direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

www.leeandmartinfuneral.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-9518
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved