Nannie Marie Banas, 88, of Washington, passed away Saturday evening, November 21, 2020, in The Donnell House, Washington. She was born October 9, 1932, in Atlasburg, a daughter of the late Bruce and Nannie Drew Bonner.

A graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown, she worked at K-Mart in Washington for 10 years before working as a psychiatric aide at Mayview State Hospital for 17 years from where she retired.

She was a founding member of Atlasburg Church of the Nazarene, where she enjoyed participating in all the church activities. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and family gatherings, especially yearly family reunions.

Her husband, Steve Banas, whom she married in December of 1955, passed away January 30, 2001.

Marie is survived by her four beloved children, Stephen Charles Banas of Michigan, William Andrew Banas of North Strabane Township, Marcella Matesic and husband Joe of Cherry Valley, Susan Elizabeth Lapacik and husband Jack of Cherry Valley; eight grandchildren, Jessica Rose Kanellos, William Bradley Banas, Zach Matesic, Joe Matesic, Rachael Lakosh and husband Steve, John Lapacik, Paige Nicole Banas and Jeffrey Douglas Banas Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Leon Lakosh, Eryx Michael Kanellos and Niko William Kanellos; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are her son, Jeffrey Douglas Banas; sisters Jean Hill and husband Roy, Elsie Turvery and husband William, Patricia Janacek and husband Robert; and brothers Frank Bonner, George "Ray" Bonner and William Bonner.

To honor Mrs. Banas' wishes, services officiated by her nephew, the Rev. Earl David Webster Sr., and interment in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory, will be held privately for immediate family under direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

