Naomi Faye Scott, 94, of Graysville, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Southminster Place, Washington.

Born January 10, 1925 in Washington County, she is the daughter of the late William Ambrose and Lurline Fern Stephenson Woodburn Sr.

Naomi moved from Prosperity to the Nineveh area in 1989. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church, where she was the Sunday school teacher.

Naomi married William Paul Scott on September 18, 1941, and they were happily married for 67 years until his passing on April 17, 2009.

She enjoyed playing cinch at West Greene Senior Citizens and baking. Naomi was an avid collector of cups and saucers.

She is survived by two children, Larry "Butch" Scott of Nineveh and Janet (Donald) Gantz of Washington; four grandchildren, Tracey McMahan, Michael, Keith and Chad (Alanna) Scott; three great-grandchildren, Gavin and Ella Scott, Mattison Scott.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John F. Scott; two sisters, Ruth Westfall and Sue Scott; and a brother, William A. Woodburn Jr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy, Rogersville, 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, in the funeral home with Pastor Harry Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery, Prosperity.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southminster Place - Woodside Activities, 880 South Main St., Washington, PA 15301.

