Naomi Jane Bistarkey, 92, of Venice, died Monday, August 10, 2020, in her home, surrounded by family.

She was born August 4, 1928, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Roy and Theresa Adams Schurr.

She was a member of Venice Presbyterian Church, sang in the chior for 50 plus years, and assisted with Venice Cemetery Association. After retirement became boring, she ran the McDonald-Cecil Senior Center for 13 years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning and spending time with family.

She worked for the Canon-McMillan School District at Cecil Jr. High School as a cafeteria lady and then aspired to be the school secretary.

Surviving are sons Thomas R. "TR" (Melena) Bistarkey and Gary (Debra) Bistarkey, both of Washington; grandchildren Larissa Bistarkey and Tiara Bistarkey, both of Washington, Rory (Nicole) Bistarkey of North Strabane, and Christina (Josh) Cintron of Florida; great-grandchildren Kaden Justus, Malachi Cintron, Abigail, Isabella and Brody Bistarkey; and a sister, Shirley Walker of South Fayette.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Bistarkey, in 2012; and grandson Garrett Bistarkey in 2014.

Private services were held at Venice Cemetery, Wednesday, August 12, with Pastor Gary Chorpenning officiating.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cecil Police Department, 3599 Millers Run Road, Suite 102, Cecil, PA 15321, or Cecil #3 Volunteer Fire Company, Box 5, Cecil, PA 15321.

Arrangements entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, PA 15321.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 13, 2020.
