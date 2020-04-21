Naomi Mae "Bonnie" Tatar, 90, of Finleyville, passed peacefully at home, with loving family by her side, Friday, April 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born December 9, 1929, in Carroll Township, a daughter of George and Anna Harrison McNaughton.

Bonnie was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. Later in life, she also cherished attending the Mingo Creek Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed working in various capacities for U.S. Steel, Koppers, Books Shoe Store, Avon and more.

She is survived by her son, Gerald Tatar, Ph.D., and wife Debbie of Carnegie; four daughters, Bev Wilson and husband Don of Bentleyville, Jone Gerba and husband Jerry of Monongahela, Phyllis Cain and husband Rich of Massachusetts and Kathy Renton and husband Terry of Virginia; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Felix, who died November 2, 2018; her brother, George McNaughton; and four sisters, Mildred Brown, Frances Babich, Marjorie Cominsky and Jean Volkar.

Thoughts from the family: Mom's passion was dancing in the kitchen with our dad, Felix. She loved Elvis and songs from that era, which touched their lives throughout their 70-year marriage. While taking her daily walks, she also enjoyed exercising her brain by memorizing the e-mail addresses and cell phone numbers of her children and grandchildren. While our parents vacationed in Poland, Mom kept in touch by emailing her love to her family. During chemotherapy treatments, she loved working a large print word search book while eating her bag of popcorn and drinking ginger ale with lots of ice. The staff always enjoyed seeing her dressed up with matching earrings; she made their day a little brighter.

Mom lived by kindness, forgiveness, laughter and love. She instilled these qualities in her children. She took pride in little details and kept an organized home for her family.

Bonnie is very deserving of a beautiful celebration of her life. Unfortunately, due to the current health crisis, visitation and service will be private. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Felix, in Monongahela Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made at or mailed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Frye Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. The family asks that you extend condolences at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

PLEASE NOTE: If you would like to receive a PDF (copy) of the prayer cards for mom, email: celebration.of.life.information@gmail.com.

At some point in the future – when it's safe to gather – if you wish to attend a celebration of her life, please email: celebration.of.life.information@gmail.com.