Nathaniel Francis Winter, 38, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020.He was born in Washington and was a graduate of Trinity High School.A complete obituary will follow in the days to come. The memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions are suggested to Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store