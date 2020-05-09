Nathaniel Francis Winter
Nathaniel Francis Winter, 38, died unexpectedly Tuesday, May 5, 2020.He was born in Washington and was a graduate of Trinity High School.A complete obituary will follow in the days to come. The memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions are suggested to Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.





Published in Observer-Reporter from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
