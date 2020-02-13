Nathanyal D. Patterson, 30, of Butler, formerly of LaBelle, died Friday, February 7, 2020, in Butler.

He was born January 18, 1990, in Washington, a son of Carmen Smith-Johnson (David Johnson) of LaBelle and David Patterson (Alicia Harper) of Washington.

Mr. Patterson attended Canon-McMillan High School.

He was employed at the Monroe Hotel in Butler and had worked in the oil and gas fields.

Nate liked drawing and video games. His joy was spending time with his children.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are four children, Nathanyal D. Patterson Jr., Emma Younger and Aliyah Markle-Kemp, all of Canonsburg, and Joel Carpenter of Washington; two brothers, Kenton Pinson of Clarion and Quadir Johnson of LaBelle; four sisters, Kirsten Harper, Carly Jackson and Misha Patterson, all of Washington, and Katherine Patterson of Pittsburgh; his paternal grandmother, Claudia Adams of Canonsburg; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Smith of Washington; his companion, Katey Ealy, with whom he resided; and several stepbrothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are his paternal grandfather, Dwayne Adams, and his maternal grandfather, Carl Ratley.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Saturday, February 15, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by visiting www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.