Neal E. Roth, 71, of McMurray, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in McMurray Hills Manor, with his wife and son by his side.

He was born January 23, 1948, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Edward John and Alma Mae Norris Roth.

A 1965 graduate of Langley High School, Mr. Roth graduated from Penn State in 1970 with a degree in electrical engineering and from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1978 with a master's in business administration.

He worked as the regional vice president for Cooper Power Systems, retiring in 2012.

Mr. Roth was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Peters Township.

He enjoyed nature and loved watching the Pittsburgh Hays bald eagles with his wife. He also enjoyed investing in stocks, driving his Corvette, and attending car shows. He was a sports fan, especially of the Steelers, Pirates and Penn State, and loved the Indy 500.

Very involved in politics, Mr. Roth was a judge of elections for Peters Township and a member of and volunteer for the Peters Township Republican Committee.

On June 27, 1969, he married Janice M. Dornan, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Neal Edward Roth Jr. of Oakdale; nephews, Bobby (Heather) Dornan, Eric (Julie) Dornan and Jason Dornan, all of Washington, and Brian Dornan of Canonsburg; a brother-in-law, Robert (Stephanie) Dornan of Washington; a special cousin, Lori Lawton of Washington; and numerous additional cousins.

Deceased is a son, Paul Robert Roth.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13th, in Trinity United Methodist Church, 530 Center Church Road, McMurray, with the Rev. Jeff Vanderhoff officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, One Children's Hospital Drive, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Arrangements by William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.