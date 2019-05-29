A memorial service for Wayne Houston Nedley, 93, of Waynesburg, who died Monday, May 20, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, in Centerville American Legion Post 705, 1101 Old National Pike, Fredericktown, PA 15333, with the Rev. Tom Lynn officiating. Military honors will be accorded by Centerville American Legion Post 705.

Arrangements are entrusted to Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.