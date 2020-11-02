Neil V. Fanase, 42, of Washington, passed away October 29, 2020.

Born July 6, 1978, he was the loving son of Heidi Stellavato and the late Mogan Stellavato.

He is survived by children, Lily and Oliver; and their mother, Jona; aunt, Sandy; and cousin, Justin King.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Angenette Stellavato.

Neil enjoyed fishing and hanging out at Brush Run with all of this buddies. He was a 1996 graduate of Trinity High School.

There will be no services.

