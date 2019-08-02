Nellie Arlene Housel Chester, 74, of Eighty Four, Somerset Township, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in her home.

She was born November 3, 1944, in Foxburg, Fayette County, a daughter of Delmar and Helen Marie Whipkey Housel.

She attended Connellsville schools.

Mrs. Chester was instrumental in the creation of the Greater Washington County Food Bank, where she served on the board of directors for 29 years. She held the positions of treasurer, secretary, vice president and numerous terms as president.

Currently, she was an auditor for Somerset Township.

For several years, Mrs. Chester was a member of the Eighty Four Lions Club and the Washington County Democratic Committee.

She was the voucher writer for the Salvation Army for more than 20 years.

For her desire and kindness to help others in need, she received numerous awards from several organizations for her efforts and her volunteering.

On December 14, 1965, she married her husband and soulmate of 54 years, Edward Chester, who survives.

Also surviving are six children, Eddie Chester (Jackie) of Washington, Kathy Schaller (the late William) of Canonsburg, Greg Chester (Darlene) of Hummelstown, Cindy Reagan (Jim) of Oak Forest, Lisa Nuccetelli (Bruce) of Bentleyville and Jim Chester (Amy) of Eighty Four; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother Sonny Housel (Janice) of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are brothers Sam and David Housel and a sister, Geneva Housel.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, August 4, with Douglas Keith, chaplain for Amedisys Hospice, officiating. Interment will be held Monday at the National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials be made to Amedisys Hospice, 480 Johnson Road, Suite 230, Washington, PA 15301.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message, order flowers and share photos.